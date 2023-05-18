Watch CBS News
Police: 14-year-old girl killed in crash with UPS truck in Springfield Gardens, Queens

By CBS New York Team

NEW YORK -- A 14-year-old girl was killed in a crash Wednesday in Queens. 

Police say the car she was riding in struck a UPS truck. 

It happened around 6:40 p.m. at 160th Street and North Conduit Avenue in Springfield Gardens

Police say a 16-year-old was behind the wheel and crashed into the delivery truck. 

His passenger was pronounced dead at the scene, and he was taken to the hospital in stable condition. 

The cause of the crash is under investigation. 

