Families staying at Plainfield High School after being forced out of condemned apartment building

PLAINFIELD, N.J. -- Several families are waking up Monday at Plainfield High School after their apartment building was condemned last week.

The temporary shelter at the high school isn't ideal, but the city said conditions there are much safer than the apartments they were living in.

The families were given days to pack up and move out with no return date in sight.

All 49 units at 501 W. Seventh Street in Plainfield were deemed unlivable after the city discovered holes in the ceiling, mold-like stains and uncapped gas conductors that were active fire hazards.

Firefighters went door-to-door on Friday to make sure every room was empty.

CBS New York learned state inspectors found 235 violations in 2021, which were never addressed, according to Mayor Adrian Mapp. New Jersey blamed the lack of a follow-up on pandemic backlogs.

"We have to recover all of the costs that we are incurring as a result of this condemnation," said Mapp, who vowed to hold landlords accountable.

Tenants blamed the landlord and elected leaders for allowing the situation to devolve.

"I just want them to fix it. If they fix it, I could forgive. But if they don't, then I don't know," said Pedro Rodriguez, a tenant.

"It was clearly a lack of communication. However, we need to take control over that in the city and make sure that we are doing our inspection," said City Councilman Richard Wyatt.

In a statement, the building's owner told CBS New York, "We are doing everything possible to return our tenants to their homes as quickly, safely and responsible as possible."

The owner said they severed ties with the management company they put in charge of maintenance.

The New Jersey Department of Community Affairs is making $1.5 million available for temporary housing assistance until the tenants can return.

But many families wonder what the future holds without a timetable for repairs and a new school year approaching.