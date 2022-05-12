Pickup truck slams into Long Island home, leaving path of destruction

WESTBURY, N.Y. -- A pickup truck barreled into a home overnight in Nassau County, leaving a path of destruction.

Despite all the damage, police say no one was injured.

As CBS2's Elijah Westbrook reports, there are tire marks in the grass leading up to the home. The black pickup truck slammed right into the house around 1 a.m. Thursday and ended up in the backyard.

Westbrook spoke with the homeowner, who was visibly shaken up and said the truck crashed into his son's bedroom, where he was sleeping. He said he didn't know what happened at first, but his gut reaction was to run downstairs and grab his son to safety.

In the process, he said he saw the driver of the truck get out and casually walk away. He said the young Hispanic man told him repeatedly, "I didn't do it," before he walked off.

Nassau County Police say they are still looking for the driver, who fled the scene.

As the investigation continues, code enforcement personnel are checking the home for additional damage. They say the home is currently unlivable.