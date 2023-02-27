Perth Amboy students plan walkout after 11-year-old Smailyn Jimenez stabbed last week

PERTH AMBOY, N.J. -- Students are set to walk out of a New Jersey middle school Monday after an 11-year-old boy was stabbed last week.

Kids at Shull Middle School in Perth Amboy plan to stand in front of the school after their first period class to call for increased safety measures.

Police said 11-year-old Smailyn Jimenez was stabbed by a fellow student while he walked home from school Friday.

The 11-year-old suspect was arrested on juvenile delinquency charges.

Jimenez's family said he is out of the Intensive Care Unit and listed in stable condition.

Parents are planning a protest of their own Monday night at City Hall.