Peacock hiding in trees after escaping habitat at Bronx Zoo

NEW YORK -- A wild scene is unfolding this morning in the Bronx, where a peacock appears to have escaped its habitat at the Bronx Zoo and is now on the loose.

CBS2's John Dias is on the scene in West Farms where the bird is now hiding in trees.

Peacock Patrol Live Look: A peacock is waking up in the Bronx after it apparently got loose from its habitat at the Bronx Zoo. Officials expect it to fly home soon. https://cbsn.ws/3Uycq1M Posted by CBS New York on Thursday, April 27, 2023

Zoo officials are keeping cameras on the other side of Krystal Garden, so their lights don't irritate the bird.

Neighbors say they saw the peacock, which they already named Raul, roaming around the streets.

PEACOCK PATROL: CBS New York’s John Dias is in the Bronx this morning, monitoring a loose peacock. It’s believed the colorful bird escaped from the Bronx Zoo. Posted by CBS New York on Thursday, April 27, 2023

Officials say they assume the peacock is theirs, since these birds are not native to the Bronx and they have hundreds of free roaming peacocks at the zoo.

They expect it will fly back to the park around sunrise. In the meantime, they say people shouldn't get too close to it.

On Wednesday, it allegedly bit a man. He will be OK, and it's unclear whether the attack was unprovoked.