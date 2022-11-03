Officials: 5 injured in building collapse in Suffolk County

NESCONSET, N.Y. -- Various first responders were on the scene of a building collapse in Suffolk County on Thursday.

Smithtown Supervisor Ed Wehrheim said five people were injured, including two critically, in the incident at 840 Middle Country Road in Nesconset. All were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Wehrheim said there was an open permit on the building and construction underway. Smithtown's public safety, fire and building departments were on the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

