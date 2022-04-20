Watch CBS News

Officer, suspect hospitalized after police-involved shooting in Yonkers

YONKERS, N.Y. - Emergency responders are on the scene following a police-involved shooting in Yonkers. 

It took place just before 2:30 p.m. at Elm and Linden Streets. 

Yonkers Police say an officer and suspect have been rushed to area hospitals. 

People have been advised to avoid the area. 

Check back soon for more on this developing story. 

