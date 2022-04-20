Officer, suspect hospitalized after police-involved shooting in Yonkers

YONKERS, N.Y. - Emergency responders are on the scene following a police-involved shooting in Yonkers.

It took place just before 2:30 p.m. at Elm and Linden Streets.

PSA Yonkers Police at scene of law enforcement involved shooting incident area of Elm Street at Linden Street. Officer and suspect en route to local area hospitals. Avoid area. More info to follow. Media staging at Linden St at Maple St. — Yonkers Police HQ (@YonkersPD) April 20, 2022

Yonkers Police say an officer and suspect have been rushed to area hospitals.

People have been advised to avoid the area.

Check back soon for more on this developing story.