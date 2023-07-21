NYPD searching for man on bike suspected in 3 attacks on women near Riverside Park on Upper West Side

NEW YORK - Police now believe three attacks on women by Riverside Park were carried out by the same man, who is still on the run.

The NYPD shared an update on the investigation Friday morning, saying they connected a third incident.

"Based on the similar crimes and the proximity of locations, we believe and treated these incidents as being committed by one perpetrator," NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said.

The first attack took place around 4:40 p.m. Tuesday inside the park near West 79th and West 80th streets on the Upper West Side.

Police said a woman was approached by a man who groped her and made some kind of statement before taking off.

Later that night around 10 p.m., another woman was jogging on a bike path at 89th Street when she was grabbed from behind and sexually assaulted. Police said she screamed, and the suspect rode off on a bike.

Then around 4 a.m. Thursday at 59th Street and Riverside Park, a woman was tackled to the ground. Police said she tried to call 911, but the suspect took off with her phone.

CBS New York spoke with people in the area who enjoy the park for exercise and leisure.

"It's scary. It's scary," Madison Bollaert said. "It could've been me. It could've been anyone."

"They work late or they work odd hours, and they should be able to be free," said another person.

Anyone with information about the attacks is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.