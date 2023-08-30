NYPD: Off-duty officer wounded in shooting in Woodside, Queens

NEW YORK -- The NYPD said an off-duty officer was shot on Tuesday in Queens.

The shooting happened at around 1 p.m. in the vicinity of Queens Boulevard and 70th Street in Woodside.

Police sources told CBS New York the incident is being investigated as a possible case of road rage after a suspect smashed the back window of the officer's personal vehicle, cutting his hand.

The officer then exited his vehicle to confront the man when a second suspect pulled a gun and fired one time, hitting the officer in the right leg, those same sources said.

The suspect was grazed on the right hand by bullet.

Two people were taken into custody. The officer underwent surgery to remove the bullet and is expected to be okay.

Please stay with CBS New York for more on this developing story.