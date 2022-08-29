Caught on video: Men on mopeds snatching jewelry off people in Manhattan

NEW YORK - There's been a concerning trend of muggings on mopeds, with at least three more taking place over the weekend in Inwood.

CBS2's Natalie Duddridge spoke with a witness who works at a meat market on the corner of Nagle Avenue and Arden Street. He said he heard cries for help just before 5 p.m. Saturday and then saw two men on a scooter hitting and robbing a man.

"He started screaming, like, 'help,' and stuff like that," the man told Duddridge. "They tried to take his chain and flee on the bike. The guys tried to jump him."

Cellphone video shows a bystander come to the victim's aid and appear to get hit himself. The suspects take off, and the good Samaritan tries to chase after them.

"I think it was good for the other guy to help him," one resident said.

"If someone is in danger, of course you're going to help," said Wanda Jimenez.

Police said around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, three of these muggings were reported within three blocks.

In one, suspects on a black scooter pointed a gun at a 69-year-old man and stole his chain, then took a necklace and bracelet from two 46-year-old and 32-year-old men.

Residents in the area are on alert.

"You don't know if somebody is coming up behind. So you know, trying to get out of here as soon as possible," Yolanda Golden said.

Also Saturday on Manhattan's Upper East Side, surveillance video shows two suspects ride up to two women in front of the Guggenheim Museum on East 89th Street. They try to snatch a 28-year-old woman's necklace, but her friend jumps into action and they fight the men off.

Around 1 p.m. Friday, police said a 64-year-old man was walking down the sidewalk on West 23rd Street when a passenger on a dirt bike got off, snatched his watch and pushed him to the ground.

Police said all of the victims' injuries were minor. They are still looking for the suspects in each of these incidents, and trying to determine if the crimes are connected.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.