NYPD investigating deadly stabbing on J train in Williamsburg
NEW YORK -- There was a deadly stabbing onboard a subway in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, on Tuesday night.
Police say a 26-year-old man was stabbed in the chest on a J train at the Marcy Avenue station at around 8 p.m.
Police say the victim was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
According to investigators, a man and woman were seeing running away from the station.
There have been no arrests at this time and a motive is unclear.
