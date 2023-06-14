NYPD investigating deadly stabbing on J train in Williamsburg

26-year-old man stabbed to death on J train in Williamsburg

NEW YORK -- There was a deadly stabbing onboard a subway in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, on Tuesday night.

Police say a 26-year-old man was stabbed in the chest on a J train at the Marcy Avenue station at around 8 p.m.

Police say the victim was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to investigators, a man and woman were seeing running away from the station.

There have been no arrests at this time and a motive is unclear.