NYPD investigating deadly stabbing on J train in Williamsburg

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- There was a deadly stabbing onboard a subway in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, on Tuesday night.

Police say a 26-year-old man was stabbed in the chest on a J train at the Marcy Avenue station at around 8 p.m.

Police say the victim was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to investigators, a man and woman were seeing running away from the station.

There have been no arrests at this time and a motive is unclear. 

First published on June 13, 2023 / 11:26 PM

