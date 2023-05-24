Watch CBS News
NYPD: Bodega worker shot and killed in Washington Heights

By Lisa Rozner

/ CBS New York

Hunt on for gunman in fatal shooting of bodega worker in Washington Heights
Hunt on for gunman in fatal shooting of bodega worker in Washington Heights 01:05

NEW YORK -- Police say a bodega worker was shot in the head and killed on Tuesday night in Washington Heights.

CBS2 spoke with a resident who said the victim was the owner of the bodega.

The NYPD says just after 7 p.m. shots were fired from a grey Audi at Chopcheese Deli 2 at West 162nd Street and Broadway.

It's not clear if it was a targeted shooting. The suspect fled and is still out there.

The victim was shot once in the head and taken to Harlem Hospital in critical condition and later died. CBS2 spoke with two residents. One said the victim was working outside the bodega when he heard what sounded like five gunshots.

"I just saw when they were taking him away," said Ozzy Orengo of Washington Heights. "It was hectic. I think that might have been his son that was there. I'm not sure if it was his son."

Police say there have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

First published on May 23, 2023 / 11:54 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

