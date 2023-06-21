Watch CBS News
NYPD: 30-year-old man stabbed to death in Washington Square Park

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Police responded Wednesday afternoon to Washington Square Park for reports of a stabbing.

Chopper 2 was over the scene.

Police said a 30-year-old man was stabbed in the chest. He was transported to Lenox Hill Hospital in critical condition, but later died.

Police said two males were seen running from the scene.

No arrests have been made.

First published on June 21, 2023 / 5:41 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

