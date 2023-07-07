NYPD: 3-year-old Cristian Morales reported missing in the Bronx

Search for missing boy last seen with mom's friend

NEW YORK - The NYPD is asking for the help finding 3-year-old Cristian Morales who has been reported missing in the Bronx.

Police say Morales was last seen Thursday night leaving an apartment in the Belmont section with 46-year-old Latasha Plaza.

Plaza is friends with the child's mother and was given permission to take him for a walk.

Police say the two boarded a BX-41 bus about 30 minutes later and never returned.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.