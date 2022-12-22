NYPD: 2 men critically hurt after separate hit-and-run incidents overnight in Queens

NEW YORK -- Police are investigating a pair of hit-and-run incidents overnight in Queens.

Both drivers are still at large.

Police said a 62-year-old man was struck by a U-Haul truck around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday at 21st Street and Borden Avenue in Long Island City. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Around the same time, a 29-year-old man was hit by another vehicle at 61st Street and Roosevelt Avenue in Woodside. He was also hospitalized with critical injuries.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.