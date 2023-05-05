Watch CBS News
NYC sheltering asylum seekers at NYPD's former police academy building in Manhattan

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Asylum seekers housed at former police academy
Asylum seekers housed at former police academy 00:36

NEW YORK -- Amid the growing influx of asylum seekers in New York City, the NYPD's former Manhattan police academy building is being set up as a shelter. 

Several buses carrying asylum seekers arrived at the facility early Friday morning.

Hundreds of asylum seekers arrived on Thursday and the city has reached its limit of new shelters, the mayor's press secretary said. 

PBA President Patrick Lynch released the following statement:

Yet another societal problem has landed in New York City police officers' laps, and the 'solution' is terrible for everyone involved. It is a significant security risk to house civilians in an active, working police facility, which means a large contingent of police officers will need to be posted there for both the safety of the migrants and the security of the building. It's a waste of resources and a frankly inhumane arrangement. This decision need to be rethought.

