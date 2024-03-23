Heavy rains soak New York City and bring flooding risk

NEW YORK - It's a soaker of a Saturday.

The rain was already falling hard Saturday morning, making a mess of roads citywide.

In anticipation of Saturday's weather, Mayor Eric Adams posted on social media Friday night that city crews were ready for all the heavy rainfall.

The national weather service issued a flood watch through Saturday evening for all five boroughs and most of Long Island.

With Mother Nature not cooperating Saturday morning, New York City's largest amusement park, Luna Park in Coney Island, had to postpone its planned opening. Many see it as a fun-filled kickoff to spring and summer, but instead because of Saturday's total washout, the opening was delayed until Sunday, along with Deno's Wonder Wheel Amusement Park next door.

The National Weather Service also warns excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers and other flood-prone areas.

