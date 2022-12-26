Watch CBS News
Local News

NYC Parks Department kicks off "Mulchfest" to help recycle your Christmas tree

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Mulchfest begins to recycle Christmas trees
Mulchfest begins to recycle Christmas trees 00:25

NEW YORK - The day after Christmas is also the first day of "Mulchfest," a way to recycle your Christmas tree. 

The New York City Parks Department will turn your tree into wood chips and use theme to make the city even greener. It runs until January 8. 

All you have to do is take all the decorations off your tree and bring it to a Mulchfest location. 

To find those, CLICK HERE

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on December 26, 2022 / 5:39 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.