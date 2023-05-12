NJ TRANSIT delays continue Friday morning due to repairs at Portal Bridge
NEW YORK -- NJ Transit rail delays that started Thursday continued into Friday.
NJ Transit officials say riders in and out of Penn Station in New York can expect cancelations and delays as they deal with extensive repairs at the Amtrak Portal Bridge in Kearny.
NJ TRANSIT said rail service in and out of New York's Penn Station is operation but with some cancelations and delays of up to 30 minutes Friday morning.
The problem has been disrupting service to and from Manhattan since late Thursday morning.
