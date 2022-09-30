Watch CBS News
Police: Man killed, 5-year-old wounded in Newburgh shooting

NEWBURGH, N.Y. -- A 5-year-old boy was shot in the leg and a 29-year-old man was killed in Newburgh

Police said it happened at around 7 p.m. Thursday near Washington Street and Clark Street. 

The boy was riding a bicycle when he was shot, according to police. His injuries were not considered life-threatening. 

Police did not immediately release the victims' names and, so far, there are no arrests. 

