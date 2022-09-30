Police: Man killed, 5-year-old wounded in Newburgh shooting
NEWBURGH, N.Y. -- A 5-year-old boy was shot in the leg and a 29-year-old man was killed in Newburgh.
Police said it happened at around 7 p.m. Thursday near Washington Street and Clark Street.
The boy was riding a bicycle when he was shot, according to police. His injuries were not considered life-threatening.
Police did not immediately release the victims' names and, so far, there are no arrests.
