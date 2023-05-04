Surveillance video shows police searching backyard moments after child shot and killed in Newark

Child among 3 dead after shooting in Newark

NEWARK, N.J. -- Newly-released surveillance video shows police searching a backyard in Newark moments after three people, including a young child, were shot and killed.

The New Jersey attorney general's office says police responded to a 911 call for a shooting around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday inside a home on Johnson Avenue. Officers found a man and 8-year-old boy with gunshot wounds.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene, and the child was rushed to University Hospital where he was also pronounced dead.

Officers chased a man running from the scene and eventually opened fire, killing him.

Neighbors told CBS2 they heard at least four gunshots Wednesday night.

"I heard a big noise. I thought it was somebody that dropped something on the floor. I didn't think anything like somebody was shooting upstairs," said the landlord of the residential building.

The landlord, who shared the surveillance video with CBS2, said a woman with a 7-year-old child moved in three weeks ago.

"I thought that was him running around, playing. I thought it was just kids playing upstairs," the landlord said.

Neighbors said it looked like there was a small party.

"I heard the siren, that was police coming around. So I sit inside the car because I don't know what is going on," said Stephen Danso.

Police said they found a gun on the sidewalk, but many details are still under investigation.

"It's tragic. I mean, it's said in Newark that it goes on like that," said Shavon Watson-Foster, a neighbor. "My heart goes out, my condolences go out to the family that lost one."

"It's said when an innocent child gets killed," said Kenny Grant.

The Attorney General's Office is leading the investigation.