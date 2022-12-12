With hate crimes soaring, New York leaders speak out at symposium on hate at Manhattan synagogue

New York leaders speak out against rise in antisemitism

New York leaders speak out against rise in antisemitism

NEW YORK -- With hate crimes soaring in New York City and across the nation, city, state and national leaders joined with Jewish groups on Monday at a symposium to take action.

Mayor Eric Adams got widespread applause when he called for zero tolerance for people who commit hate crimes, CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported.

"There should be no plea bargaining rule if you are arrested for hate crimes. No plea bargaining," said Adams. "You should not have that assault downgraded to harassment."

The dramatic increase in hate crimes in November gave added importance. The mayor challenged judges and the criminal justice system to treat hate crimes as serious offenses.

Adams joined Sen. Chuck Schumer, Gov. Kathy Hochul and others at the symposium on hate sponsored by the Orthodox Union at Lincoln Square Synagogue on the Upper West Side.

It came after the city experienced a stunning 125 percent increase in hate crimes last month, and after former Pres. Donald Trump met with Kanye West, who has been spewing antisemitic and pro-Hitler rhetoric, and a white supremacist.

There were 45 antisemitic hate crimes last month, according to the NYPD, compared to 20 in Nov. 2021.

"When antisemitism rears its head and reaches the horrible levels we have seen, if we don't speak out, it grows deeper and deeper," said Schumer. "'Blame the Jew' has always been the scapegoat for those who are anguished about other things."

Adams urged a public campaign against social media platforms that allow hate speech.

"They have a social and corporate responsibility to use artificial intelligence and algorithms to identify those with hateful speech, hateful rhetoric and hateful recruitment, and immediately stop them from proliferating social media and poisoning minds and radicalizing individuals," said Adams.

Hochul said she is establishing a hate bias unit within the Division of Human Rights to lead a public education and outreach campaign.

"This is going to be part of a statewide initiative, going to all 62 counties to educate and also be an early warning system. Let people know when you spot this, you see something your child is doing on social media and it concerns you, we can be in the prevention business as well," said Hochul.

Meanwhile, the NYPD said it's investigating the latest potential antisemitic hate crime after video showed people with a stun gun running after a Jewish boy Sunday night in Flatbush, Brooklyn.

Police are looking for the suspects.