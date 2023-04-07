New York's Independent Redistricting Commission ordered to redraw congressional district lines

NEW YORK -- A New York court has ordered the state's Independent Redistricting Commission to redraw congressional district lines.

Following the 2020 Census, the state's IRC released new district maps, but they were challenged in courts.

A court-appointed special master was then ordered to redraw the congressional district lines in time for the 2022 election, but those maps did not include public input and were also challenge.

Gov. Kathy Hochul says the IRC now has time to generate new maps for the state assembly, state senate and New York's U.S. House of Representative districts.