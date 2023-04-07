Watch CBS News
Local News

New York's Independent Redistricting Commission ordered to redraw congressional district lines

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Court orders commission to redraw NY congressional district lines
Court orders commission to redraw NY congressional district lines 00:29

NEW YORK -- A New York court has ordered the state's Independent Redistricting Commission to redraw congressional district lines.

Following the 2020 Census, the state's IRC released new district maps, but they were challenged in courts.

A court-appointed special master was then ordered to redraw the congressional district lines in time for the 2022 election, but those maps did not include public input and were also challenge.

Gov. Kathy Hochul says the IRC now has time to generate new maps for the state assembly, state senate and New York's U.S. House of Representative districts.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on April 7, 2023 / 7:06 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.