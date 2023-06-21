New York City Rent Guidelines Board set to hold final vote on rent hikes for rent stabilized units

NEW YORK -- More than a million New Yorkers are bracing for a possible rent hike.

The Rent Guidelines Board will vote Wednesday on a proposal to increase rent stabilized rates by up to 7%.

After multiple contentious hearings and pushback, the vote is expected to happen this evening. Many tenants have been trying to convince the board to not increase their rents, especially after already seeing one of the biggest rent hikes last year in almost a decade.

The board will hold its final vote at 7 p.m. on the proposed lease adjustments for rent stabilized apartments, lofts and hotels. Board members are voting on a 2.5% increase on one-year leases and 4.7% increase on two-year leases that could start this October.

Tenant advocates argue any increase will lead to poverty and homelessness.

"People cannot afford the apartments they have. They can't afford these increases. We already have people facing eviction," one person said at a previous hearing.

"If you can't turn enough surplus profit from your building to make it worth your while, then my advice to you is to do what so many of us here tonight have already done -- get a real job," said another.

The Rent Stabilized Association, comprised of landlords and building owners, said in a statement, "Owners need adequate rent adjustments to keep pace with constant increases in property taxes, insurance and mortgage rates, and utility, energy, maintenance and other operational costs."

The final vote is set for 7 p.m. at Hunter College.