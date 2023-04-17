Watch CBS News
New York City Council looking into 2 new safety bills for e-bike's lithium-ion batteries

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- The New York City Council will hold a hearing Monday on two new proposals to make e-bikes and their batteries safer. 

Faulty e-bike batteries have been blamed for hundreds of fires around the city

One proposal would require the city to establish a program that provides new lithium-ion batteries for e-bikes and e-scooters for reduced or no cost. 

A second would mandate all businesses that use e-bikes must provide workers with a fireproof or fire-resistant container to use while charging removable batteries. 

