New York City Council hearing today on several policing bills

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- New York City Council members will hold a hearing Monday on several bills that call for transparency in policing. 

The bills address a number of concerns, including civilian encounters, body-worn camera footage, procedures and overtime use. 

The council's Committee on Public Safety is expected to hear testimony starting at 1 p.m.

A rally is scheduled beforehand on the steps of City Hall. 

CBS2's Political Reporter Marcia Kramer is expected to have more on this developing story later in the day.

March 27, 2023

