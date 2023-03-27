New York City Council hearing today on several policing bills
NEW YORK -- New York City Council members will hold a hearing Monday on several bills that call for transparency in policing.
The bills address a number of concerns, including civilian encounters, body-worn camera footage, procedures and overtime use.
The council's Committee on Public Safety is expected to hear testimony starting at 1 p.m.
A rally is scheduled beforehand on the steps of City Hall.
CBS2's Political Reporter Marcia Kramer is expected to have more on this developing story later in the day.
