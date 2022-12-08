New York City Council committee hearing today on Fair Chance for Housing Act

NEW YORK -- A New York City Council committee will hold a hearing Thursday on a plan that would bar landlords from considering a potential tenant's criminal past.

Lawmakers will also hold a rally in support of the Fair Chance for Housing Act. Advocates say thousands of tenants have been discriminated against for decades and it's time to make a change.

The bill would make it illegal for New York City landlords to factor in an individual's criminal record when considering tenants, except they say for registered sex offenders.

Right now, landlords and brokers are allowed to deny housing on the basis of a criminal background.

Supporters pushed to change the law last year, but many landlords and tenants were able to stop it. Those against the move say background checks are important.

"In a nutshell, it's putting criminal privilege over resident safety," said Frank Ricci, of the Rent Stabilization Association. "I think most councilmembers will admit that there are certain categories of criminality that put other residents at risk, such as gun possession, registered sex offender, arson, drug dealing."

Manhattan Councilmember Keith Powers and others disagree and are hoping to change the issue. Advocates say they have a majority, 29 members, who support the legislation, hoping to get it passed this term.

Thursday's rally is set for 9 a.m. outside City Hall, followed by the hearing at 10 a.m.