New video of suspects wanted for robbing bishop and his wife at gunpoint during Brooklyn service

NEW YORK -- Police hope newly released video will help track down three suspects wanted for robbing a bishop and his wife at gunpoint during a service at their church in Brooklyn.

Investigators are asking the public to come forward with any information that could lead to an arrest.

The new images show three men wearing black clothing with their faces covered.

Police say they robbed Bishop Lamor Whitehead and his wife, Bishop Asia DosReis-Whitehead, of $1 million worth of jewelry Sunday in Canarsie.

The suspects took off along Ramsen Avenue before getting into a white Mercedes Benz.

"Let the Holy Spirit arrest them, let the Holy Spirit come on do something in their mind that would prompt them to want to change their life," DosReis-Whitehead told CBS2 in an interview.

The robbery was captured on the church livestream, showing one man with a gun on the bishop and another removing his jewelry.

Sources told CBS2 there was no security at the time.

"I don't care about my possessions. They took everything from me, but I got my life," said Whitehead.

Off-camera, the bishop's wife said a gun was also held to her 8-month-old who was in her arms, while a suspect removed items, including her wedding ring.

"As a mother, it's one of the most traumatic experiences I've been involved in," she said. "My priority was to secure my children -- not just physically, but emotionally and mentally."

The bishop is now giving the NYPD $50,000 toward a reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.