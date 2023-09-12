New Jersey Transit service to Penn Station suspended after minor derailment

NEW YORK -- New Jersey Transit riders heading to Penn Station are facing major issues Tuesday morning.

Service is suspended due to what the agency described on Twitter as "a minor slow speed derailment."

1 of 2: Rail service into and out of Penn Station New York is suspended due to a minor slow speed derailment in Penn Station New York. Midtown Direct service is being diverted to Hoboken. — Northeast Corridor (@NJTRANSIT_NEC) September 12, 2023

An NJ Transit spokesperson told CBS New York a Northeast Corridor train left Trenton at 7:32 a.m. and was scheduled to arrive at Penn Station at 8:49 a.m.

At 8:55 a.m., it derailed just before reaching the station.

There were approximately 1,500 customers and crew members on board, but no injuries were reported.

Midtown Direct service is being diverted to Hoboken, and tickets are being cross honored by PATH at Newark Penn Station, Hoboken, 33rd St-NY and buses.

