New Jersey Transit service to Penn Station suspended after minor derailment

NEW YORK -- New Jersey Transit riders heading to Penn Station are facing major issues Tuesday morning. 

Service is suspended due to what the agency described on Twitter as "a minor slow speed derailment."

An NJ Transit spokesperson told CBS New York a Northeast Corridor train left Trenton at 7:32 a.m. and was scheduled to arrive at Penn Station at 8:49 a.m. 

At 8:55 a.m., it derailed just before reaching the station. 

There were approximately 1,500 customers and crew members on board, but no injuries were reported. 

Midtown Direct service is being diverted to Hoboken, and tickets are being cross honored by PATH at Newark Penn Station, Hoboken, 33rd St-NY and buses. 

Stick with CBS New York for the latest on the developing story. 

First published on September 12, 2023 / 9:33 AM

