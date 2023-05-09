New Jersey lawmakers speak out against New York City's plan for congestion pricing

N.J. lawmakers speak out against NYC's congestion pricing

JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- New Jersey lawmakers spoke out Tuesday against New York City's plan for congestion pricing.

Congressmen Bob Menendez and Josh Gottheimer held a joint press conference at 10 a.m. Tuesday in Jersey City.

The controversial plan would charge drivers a fee to enter Manhattan's Central Business District, south of 60th Street.

It's supposed to reduce traffic, while generating revenue for the MTA to upgrade buses, subways and commuter rails.

The plan recently got the green light from the Federal Highway Administration to move forward with the next phase of the approval process.