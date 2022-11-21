New details revealed in capture of suspects in alleged NYC synagogue attack plot

NEW YORK - The two men arrested for allegedly plotting an attack on a synagogue were spotted by two MTA police officers on patrol Saturday.

The pair say they were alerted about the suspects a few hours before and caught them inside Penn Station.

Monday morning, Mayor Eric Adams, alongside city and federal officials, spoke on how they worked together with local Jewish leaders to stop the potential attack.

It was a combination of local and federal efforts to catch the two suspects, one of whom had multiple weapons on him including a gun.

CBS2 has learned the tip came in from local Jewish organizations, and just a few hours later an arrest was made by those two officers.

"This was not an idle threat. This was an active threat," Adams said.

Christopher Brown, 21, from Long Island, and Matthew Mahrer, 22, from Manhattan, were both arrested Saturday for allegedly making threats to attack a New York City synagogue.

"We were up on 34th and 7th when we saw him walk in with his friend. Stopped him, made the arrest," said Officer Ryan Fackner.

Fackner and fellow officer Connor Colasurdo shared they spotted the pair inside Penn Station. The suspects were armed with several weapons, including a gun, high capacity magazine, and an eight inch military-style knife.

During a news conference Monday morning, Adams applauded the work of the NYPD, the FBI, the MTA and local Jewish organizations in preventing the attack. He pointed out that with the city being home to 1.6 million Jewish residents, there's heightened concern for hate crimes.

"As the mayor of the largest Jewish community in the United States, it's my duty to protect, highest priority to protect all New Yorkers," Adams said.

The FBI says at this time there is no information that points to a continued threat to the Jewish community, although they are asking for the public's help with the investigation.

"I want to thank members of the public, and if anyone else has more information about these suspects, to reach out to the FBI or NYPD as soon as possible," said FBI Assistant Director Mike Driscoll.

Gov. Kathy Hochul says state police will be available to provide extra security to synagogues throughout the city.

Eric Goldstein, CEO of the United Jewish Assocation, says antisemitism is on the rise, and they'll continue to put safety first in their commnuities.

"The Jewish community of New York will continue to live proudly Jewish lives and will remain vigilant," Goldstein said. "Hate has no home in New York."

The two suspects were arraigned over the weekend. They are both due back in court Wednesday. At the moment they are only facing state charges. The FBI says it's still to be determined if they will face federal charges as well.