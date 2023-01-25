How will Netflix stop you from sharing your password?

Netflix cracks down on password sharing Netflix is cracking down on password sharing. What does that mean for users? 05:10

Netflix plans to start cracking down on subscribers in the U.S. who share their password for the streaming service by the end of March. But how exactly would that work?

Initial reports and trials in other countries suggest the effort to deter password-sharing will be relatively gentle in its first iteration, relying on a combination of technology and user conscientiousness to prod serial over-sharers into paying more for the privilege.

Netflix will likely use a person's geographic location, as determined by the IP address of any internet-connected device, to figure out which people count as "household" members who live together, Insider reporter Sarah Saril told CBS News.

"If you're watching on a TV, it'll provide exactly where you are," Saril said. "They only want people in your household, at your address, watching."

Netflix says on its website that the company uses "IP addresses, device IDs, and account activity from devices signed into the Netflix account" to determine which devices are in the same household.

"People who do not live in your household will need to use their own account to watch Netflix," the site says.

Stricter rules



Netflix told investors last week that it would roll out more stringent sharing rules by the end of March. More than 100 million households currently share Netflix passwords, the service said. That "undermines our long-term ability to invest in and improve Netflix," the company said in a statement accompanying its latest quarterly results.

In 2022, Netflix limited password-sharing in Latin America, asking members to pay an additional fee to share their accounts with non-household members. The effort had mixed results.

Tech publication Rest of World called the test "a mess," reporting that the new policy was rolled out inconsistently. Many users were able to avoid the extra charges, while others were prompted to pay more and responded by canceling their accounts, the outlet said.

Netflix predicted a similar response in the U.S. "From our experience in Latin America, we expect some cancel reaction in each market when we roll out paid sharing," the company told investors, noting that could hurt its viewership in the short term.

Netflix has said it recognizes that the new policy is a major change for customers, and it has sought to cushion the blow by touting new features aimed at making the transition less painful. That includes letting members see all the devices using an account and making it easy for people to transfer individual profiles into separate accounts. Last fall, the service also introduced a dashboard that lets account users log out individual devices.

"Tough conversations"



Netflix hasn't indicated how much these sub-memberships could cost. However, in trials in Chile, Costa Rica and Peru, sub-memberships increased the monthly cost of an account by one-quarter or one-third, according to Variety.

"This is where these tough conversations come in — who is worth paying an extra fourth of your subscription cost every month?" Saril quipped.

If Netflix finds that too many locations are using the same account, it will deploy a technological nag: a prompt that asks users to "verify" some devices via authentication codes.

"When a device outside of your household signs in to an account or is used persistently, we may ask you to verify that device before it can be used to watch Netflix," a company FAQ notes.

However, Netflix also says users will not be automatically charged if the system detects too many location streams, nor will accounts be canceled. That's led some observers to question how effective the password crackdown will truly be.

"All signs indicate that the most aggressive Netflix intends to get in the first iteration of the paid-sharing rollout is to keep prodding violators with email reminders and notifications," Todd Spangler wrote in Variety in November.