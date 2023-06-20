Nathan Sommer, Aaron Sommer reach plea deal in Spring Valley fire that killed Firefighter Jared Lloyd

Rockland officials still waiting for results of Spring Valley fire investigation

SPRING VALLEY, N.Y. -- A plea deal was reached Tuesday in a 2021 fire that killed firefighter Jared Lloyd at an assisted living facility in Rockland County.

The blaze at Evergreen Court Assisted Living killed Firefighter Lloyd and 79-year-old Oliver Hueston.

Two rabbis who caused the fire while doing a ritual cleansing of the kitchen pleaded guilty Tuesday morning. Nathan Sommer will be sentenced to five years probation, and his son Aaron Sommer will serve three years probation.

Hundreds of first responders joined Firefighter Lloyd's family outside court in protest.

The Rockland County district attorneys office said the probation sentence was at the discretion of the judge.

