Nashville school shooter bought 7 firearms legally from 5 stores, police chief says

The assailant in the Nashville school shooting legally bought seven firearms from five stores before Monday's deadly attack, the city's police chief said Tuesday afternoon. The shooter used three of those weapons in the rampage, killing six people.

The three children killed in the attack were identified as Evelyn Dieckhaus, William Kinney and Hallie Scruggs, all 9. The three adults killed in the attack — Mike Hill, 61, Katherine Koonce, 60, and Cynthia Peak, 61 — all worked at The Covenant School, police said.

During Tuesday's brief press conference, police spokesman Don Aaron said investigators hadn't found evidence that the shooter specifically targeted any of the victims. "This school, this church building was a target of the shooter," Aaron said.

On "CBS Mornings" Tuesday, Nashville Police Chief John Drake said the shooter, a former student of the school, had planned the attack down to what she would wear and had maps of the school.

The parents of the shooter, 28-year-old Audrey Hale, were unaware she had access to so many guns, Drake told reporters Tuesday.

"They felt that she had one weapon and that she sold it," Drake told reporters.

The purchases were made "over the past couple of years," Aaron said. Drake said the weapons were hidden from the shooter's parents.

The assailant had also been receiving treatment for an "emotional disorder," the police chief said. The treatment hadn't been reported to authorities, Drake said.

"Her parents felt that she should not own weapons," he said.

The new developments were announced after authorities released police body camera video of officers responding to the shooting and charging into the school, with one shouting, "Let's go!" The bodycam video showed officers checking classrooms for the shooter in small groups and eventually confronting and fatally shooting the attacker inside the building.

Drake said on "CBS Mornings" that the shooter may have also had other targets in mind, including a mall and possibly some family members.

Sarah Lynch Baldwin contributed reporting.