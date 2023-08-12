Watch CBS News
Multiple houses "leveled," 3 people missing in Pennsylvania after massive explosion

By Cara Tabachnick

Home destroyed in explosion in Plum Borough
Multiple houses have been "leveled" and others are on fire after an explosion on Saturday in Plum, Pennsylvania, authorities said. 

Three people have been transported to local hospitals and "three others are currently unaccounted for," said Allegheny County on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

At 10:23 a.m. local time, 911 received a call that multiple houses were on fire due to an explosion. Police and fire department responded and said "there were people trapped under the debris," said Allegheny County.

Three houses have been destroyed and at least a dozen more are damaged, officials said. CBS Pittsburgh reported that residents are allowed back into their homes.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

Cara Tabachnick

Cara Tabachnick is a news editor for CBSNews.com. Contact her at cara.tabachnick@cbsinteractive.com

First published on August 12, 2023 / 1:59 PM

© 2023 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

