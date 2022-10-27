MTA worker recused after suffering medical emergency on Throggs Neck Bridge scaffolding

NEW YORK -- An MTA worker suffered a medical emergency and had to be rescued from the Throggs Neck Bridge.

Chopper 2 was over the scene around 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

The MTA says the worker suffered some sort of medical emergency on the scaffolding and became unconscious.

So far, there's no word on his condition.