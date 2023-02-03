Watch CBS News
MTA unveils new gangway subway cars at Coney Island train yard

By CBS New York Team

MTA unveils new style of subway car
NEW YORK -- The MTA will roll out a new kind of subway car this year. 

Friday, the agency showed off one of the gangway-style trains at the Coney Island train yard. 

They allow passengers to safely walk between five cars before getting to the door for the conductor's cab. 

"They have the soft accordion walls that allow the entire train set to be connected, so people can move from one car to another smoothly," said MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber.

"For our customers who are disabled, there will be specific spaces designated for those customers," said NYC Transit President Richard Davey. 

They will also have cameras to ensure safety, the MTA said.

The new trains are expected roll out in the final quarter of 2023. 

First published on February 3, 2023 / 12:42 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

