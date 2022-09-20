MTA installing 2 cameras on each of its more than 64,000 subway cars

NEW YORK -- Gov. Kathy Hochul and the MTA say big brother will be watching you on the subway.

They announced Tuesday the agency will be adding two cameras to each of the more than 64,000 subway cars to address commuters' safety concerns.

My top priority is keeping New Yorkers safe. As we continue welcoming riders back to the subway, we’re enhancing safety and security. — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) September 20, 2022

The governor and transit officials said crime underground is down 21% since the start of the summer, and they want people to have a greater sense of security.

"Anyone who commits a crime or an offense or an infraction on our subways, once these are all installed, you will be caught," Hochul said.

The cameras have already been installed in more than 200 cars.

They will be paid for by a combination of grants from a federal fund and the MTA budget.