MTA adding shuttle trains to Brooklyn and on some Long Island lines as part of Grand Central Madison schedule tweak

NEW YORK -- There is an update on the train troubles for some Long Island Rail Road commuters.

The MTA is making service changes following last week's launch of its new Grand Central Madison schedule.

Starting Monday, there will be three additional shuttle trains to Brooklyn during the morning rush hours. They'll depart from Jamaica at 6:45 a.m., 7:29 a.m. and 8:09 a.m.

The MTA is also adding more cars to some rush hour trains on the Babylon, Long Beach, Port Washington and Ronkonkoma branches. 

First published on March 5, 2023 / 6:58 PM

