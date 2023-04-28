Mother and 2 daughters, ages 8 and 10, killed in apartment fire in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- A mother and her two young daughters were killed in an apartment fire in Brooklyn on Friday.

Family members said they had no words to describe the pain of their losses.

FDNY and NYPD confirmed the 40-year-old woman and her daughters, ages 8 and 10, died as a fire swept through their 3rd-floor apartment on Gates Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

A neighbor barely made it out alive.

"If the firemen didn't come get me, me and my cats would be dead," said Darlene Brown-Bezear, who woke up to firefighters breaking down her door at 5 a.m.

Firefighters pulled Brown-Bezear out as thick, black smoke poured from the apartment next door, where the mother and children were.

"The sweetest lady and she always had her two kids. She always had two kids and her dog," said Brown-Bezear through tears.

FDNY responded to the scene in three minutes, but it was too late as the woman and her daughters suffered burns and smoke inhalation. They were rushed to Woodhull Hospital, but did not survive.

Watch: FDNY update on deadly Brooklyn fire

Devastated family members arrived to comfort each other.

"Came to look for my family and found out it was my family that got burned in the fire," said the woman's cousin. "Beautiful little girls. The little one, she ran track. She was great. And they danced."

Firefighters said the mother and her girls were found in their bedrooms.

"This is an incredible tragedy for this neighborhood, for this family," said FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh. "We do not have a cause of the fire at this time, but we do believe that it originated in the kitchen."

Kavanagh toured the scene with Mayor Eric Adams.

"Losing two children, just our hearts go out to the family, the neighbors, the block," said Adams.

Tenants waited outside wearing Red Cross blankets after they were evacuated. Some carried out their pets, but others weren't sure if they could go back inside to retrieve their belongings.

At least nine tenants will have to stay in a hotel.

Some neighbors said they didn't recall hearing fire alarms go off.

"I mean we should have heard the alarms," said Brown-Bezear.

Officials said there was a smoke detector in the unit, but the fire marshal's office will investigate if it was working.