NYPD: 3 men shot in Morrisania section of the Bronx

NEW YORK -- Three men were shot and injured in the Morrisania section of the Bronx early on Monday morning, police said.

It happened at around 4:30 a.m. near 400 Claremont Parkway.

Two men were taken to St. Barnabas Hospital. One walked into a health care facility on his own, police said.

Investigators did not immediately provide a description of the suspect or suspects.

Police initially said four men were injured in the shooting, but later revised it to three.