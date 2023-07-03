NYPD: 3 men shot in Morrisania section of the Bronx
NEW YORK -- Three men were shot and injured in the Morrisania section of the Bronx early on Monday morning, police said.
It happened at around 4:30 a.m. near 400 Claremont Parkway.
Two men were taken to St. Barnabas Hospital. One walked into a health care facility on his own, police said.
Investigators did not immediately provide a description of the suspect or suspects.
Police initially said four men were injured in the shooting, but later revised it to three.
