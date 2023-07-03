Watch CBS News
NYPD: 3 men shot in Morrisania section of the Bronx

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Three men were shot and injured in the Morrisania section of the Bronx early on Monday morning, police said. 

It happened at around 4:30 a.m. near 400 Claremont Parkway. 

Two men were taken to St. Barnabas Hospital. One walked into a health care facility on his own, police said. 

Investigators did not immediately provide a description of the suspect or suspects. 

Police initially said four men were injured in the shooting, but later revised it to three.   

