More than 10,000 New York City nurses set to strike Monday if contracts aren't reached

NEW YORK -- The clock is ticking as five New York City hospitals prepare for nurses to head on strike Monday.

More than 10,000 nurses are without a contract.

CBS2 has learned Mount Sinai Hospital is taking precautions, including transferring babies from the neonatal ICU and diverting the majority of ambulances from the hospital. The hospital says it's evaluation the situation on an hourly basis.

"Come to the table, get serious and negotiate contracts that will help nurses deliver the quality of care our patients deserve," said Nancy Hagans, president of the New York State Nurses Association.

The head of the nurses union says there are still a handful of hospitals that haven't come to an agreement, including Mount Sinai on the Upper East Side.

"We regret that Mount Sinai is choosing to spend time and money on strike planning instead of negotiating a fair contract," she said.

Mount Sinai West and Mount Sinai Morningside continue to negotiate, but an internal memo obtained by CBS2 from high ranking officials said Mount Sinai Hospital has offered nurses "the framework for a deal comparable to New York-Presbyterian's agreement," and they hoped their nurses would rescind the strike notice like New York-Presbyterian did.

There are some 10,000 nurses in the city without a contract. If that doesn't change and they strike, it could create chaos.

One of the hospitals still at odds in Montefiore, which released a statement saying, "Despite a generous offer that includes an 18% wage increase, fully funded healthcare for life and a significant increase in registered nurses in the emergency departments," they haven't been able to agree.

The nurses union says it has issue with hallway beds at the hospital and agreed to nurse-to-patient ratios that haven't been honored.

"Staffing is a top priority, and that's one of the reasons we're still bargaining with those five hospitals," said Hagans.

But there is a glimmer of hope -- three hospitals have struck tentative deals. One of them is Richmond University Medical Center, which released a statement saying, "This agreement is a solid investment for our hospital and recognizes our exceptional team of nursing professionals who are the cornerstone of our institution."

The head of the Greater New York Hospital Association said he's apprehensive about the situation developing, but those without an agreement are working to make changes ahead of Monday's potential strike.

"The problem with a strike is that everybody loses. There's no winners in a strike," Kenneth Raske said. "You can't take major institutions offline without serious consequences... Elective surgeries will clearly be backed up."

At Mount Sinai, we're told travel nurses are being prepared, should they be needed.