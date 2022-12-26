Monday marks first day of Kwanzaa

NEW YORK - Monday marks the first day of Kwanzaa, a week-long holiday celebrating African-American culture, heritage and family.

Kwanzaa highlights the importance of family and community, focusing on seven guiding principles. Its symbol is the Kinara, a candle holder filled with seven candles in the colors of Kwanzaa - red, green and black.

The first day of Kwanzaa is Umoja, which means unity.