Monday marks first day of Kwanzaa

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - Monday marks the first day of Kwanzaa, a week-long holiday celebrating African-American culture, heritage and family. 

Kwanzaa highlights the importance of family and community, focusing on seven guiding principles. Its symbol is the Kinara, a candle holder filled with seven candles in the colors of Kwanzaa - red, green and black. 

The first day of Kwanzaa is Umoja, which means unity. 

December 26, 2022

