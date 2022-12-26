Monday marks first day of Kwanzaa
NEW YORK - Monday marks the first day of Kwanzaa, a week-long holiday celebrating African-American culture, heritage and family.
Kwanzaa highlights the importance of family and community, focusing on seven guiding principles. Its symbol is the Kinara, a candle holder filled with seven candles in the colors of Kwanzaa - red, green and black.
The first day of Kwanzaa is Umoja, which means unity.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.