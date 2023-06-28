Watch CBS News
Mets owner Steve Cohen expected to address team's struggles this season

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- New York Mets owner Steve Cohen plans to hold a press conference before Wednesday night's game against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Cohen said on Twitter reporters and fans "will get it from me straight."

He is expected to talk about the disappointment of a $364 million payroll struggling so mightily. 

It remains to be seen whether he has any answers as to how to fix it.

