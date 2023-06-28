Mets owner Steve Cohen expected to address team's struggles this season

NEW YORK -- New York Mets owner Steve Cohen plans to hold a press conference before Wednesday night's game against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Cohen said on Twitter reporters and fans "will get it from me straight."

I will be doing a press conference tomorrow before the game. You will get it from me straight. — Steven Cohen (@StevenACohen2) June 27, 2023

He is expected to talk about the disappointment of a $364 million payroll struggling so mightily.

It remains to be seen whether he has any answers as to how to fix it.