School bus involved in crash with pickup truck outside Meadowbrook School in East Meadow

By Carolyn Gusoff

/ CBS New York

School bus with children on board crashes on Long Island
School bus with children on board crashes on Long Island 01:59

EAST MEADOW, N.Y. - A pickup truck was involved in a crash with a school bus outside Meadowbrook School in East Meadow Monday afternoon. 

There were children on board the bus at the time of the crash, which took place at 3:45 p.m. 

Ten kids were taken to the hospital, but none of them had serious injuries, according to police. 

The driver of the pickup truck had to be extricated from the vehicle. 

"When the car hit the bus, I went up," one student said. "It was, like, kids screaming, crying, because they wanted their parents, and their sisters and their brothers... . It was pretty scary. Not for me, but for my friends. I didn't want them to get hurt." 

Many of the students have returned to school for pickup. 

First published on May 1, 2023 / 5:14 PM

