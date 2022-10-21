Mayor Eric Adams to host public safety summit at Gracie Mansion

NEW YORK - Mayor Eric Adams is hosting a high-level summit on safety in the city this weekend at Gracie Mansion.

Participants will include organizations dealing with criminal justice and mental health issues, including legal organizations, advocacy groups, district attorneys and law enforcement.

"Officers are doing their jobs. But once we apprehend people, we must send a strong message in our criminal justice system. It won't be a catch-repeat action that's taking place right now. And we're hoping that's what the summit this weekend is able to accomplish. How do we deal with this bottleneck? How do we deal with dangerous people still on our streets?" Adams said.

Adams says the summit is an effort to find common ground in the approach to public safety.