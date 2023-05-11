Mayor Eric Adams signs executive order to put asylum seekers in group housing due to lack of rooms

NEW YORK -- New York City is making a major change in the way it helps asylum seekers.

Wednesday night, Mayor Eric Adams signed an emergency executive order suspending the city's right-to-shelter rules that immediately find private rooms for asylum seekers.

A spokesperson released the following statement:

"New York City has cared for more than 61,000 migrants over the last year — sheltering, feeding, and caring for them almost entirely on our own. In recent days, we've seen upwards of 500 people arrive each day, and we expect those numbers to grow significantly as Title 42 lifts tomorrow. No asylum seeking-family that has sought shelter from us over the last year has slept on the street thanks to our colossal efforts, but without more support from our federal and state partners, we are concerned the worst may be yet to come. With over 130 emergency sites and eight humanitarian relief centers already opened, we have reached our limit, and this last week we had to resort to temporarily housing recent arrivals in gyms. In an effort to mitigate those risks and find room within our shelter system, the city has temporarily suspended the policy surrounding timing for placements in shelters. This is not a decision taken lightly and we will make every effort to get asylum seekers into shelter as quickly as possible as we have done since day one."