Man, woman critically injured in Bronx shooting

NEW YORK - Two people were shot Tuesday afternoon in the Bronx.

A man and a woman were shot in a building near Rev. James Polite Boulevard and East 162nd Street at around 12:30 p.m.

Both are in critical condition.

A weapon was recovered at the scene, police said.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.