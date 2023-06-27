Watch CBS News
Crime

Man, woman critically injured in Bronx shooting

By Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

Stabbings, shooting on the subway under investigation this morning
Stabbings, shooting on the subway under investigation this morning 01:45

NEW YORK - Two people were shot Tuesday afternoon in the Bronx. 

A man and a woman were shot in a building near Rev. James Polite Boulevard and East 162nd Street at around 12:30 p.m. 

Both are in critical condition. 

A weapon was recovered at the scene, police said. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

First published on June 27, 2023 / 1:28 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.