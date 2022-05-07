38-year-old man struck, killed by SUV driven by 70-year-old woman in Astoria

Man struck and killed by SUV in Astoria

Man struck and killed by SUV in Astoria

Man struck and killed by SUV in Astoria

NEW YORK -- A man crossing the street in Astoria, Queens was struck and killed on Friday. It happened just after 10 p.m. at Hoyt Avenue and 21st Street.

According to police, a 70-year-old woman was behind the wheel of the Honda Element that struck the 38-year-old man.

The driver stayed at the scene, but there was no immediate word on possible charges.

This week, at least seven other people have been killed after getting hit by cars and trucks on New York City streets.

The deaths come after Mayor Eric Adams announced a multimillion dollar traffic safety campaign aimed at getting drivers to slow down and redesigning 1,000 intersections.

"We're going to lean into what's called traffic stop stats because we need to monitor in real time and apply the resources where they're needed," Adams said.

"We have to ensure that we're prioritizing our children over 6,500-pound SUVs," said Danny Harris, executive director of Transportation Alternatives.

The advocacy group says 75 people, including nine children, have been killed on city streets so far in 2022.