Police: Man accused of sexually assaulting woman in basement of Brooklyn building
NEW YORK -- Police say they're searching for the suspect behind a sexual assault last month in Brooklyn.
It happened around 8:30 a.m. inside a building near Myrtle and Nostrand avenues.
Police said a 28-year-old woman was working in the basement when a man groped her, pushed her to the ground and tried to attack her.
The suspect allegedly ran off when the woman screamed.
Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
